Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government for their silence on the statement made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi regarding the Manipur crisis.

Speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhawan, MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra praised Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue of Manipur during today's parliament session while moving a motion of thanks.

He stated that during the recent joint session of Parliament, the President of India omitted any mention of the conflict in Manipur from her speech. This omission left the people of the state feeling deeply agitated and frustrated. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi spoke out about the turmoil in Manipur, expressing concern for its people.

“Today our leader Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated about Manipur conflict in front of 72 council of ministers, home minister, and prime minister in the parliament. Not responding to anything even presentation of strongly worded statement is a big shame for BJP government,” he criticised.

Referring to the statement of Rahul Gandhi, he said that he had labelled the civil war-like situation currently encountered in Manipur as pushed by the BJP government. Observing the inaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Manipur crisis, Rahul Gandhi claimed that it appears BJP government doesn’t consider Manipur as part of India.

Rahul Gandhi continues to question when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and address the ongoing crisis, emphasizing the need for his intervention. He also confirmed that two Congress MPs from Manipur are prepared to raise their concerns if given the opportunity in Parliament. The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has even negotiated with Congress MPs from other states to allocate time for Manipur's MPs, expressing hope that their voices will be heard during the current session.