The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) joined the nationwide protest on Wednesday, staging a demonstration in front of the Enforcement Directorate's office at Chingmeirong. The protest was part of a broader campaign against what the Congress has termed the "arbitrary and unjust seizure" of the National Herald’s assets and the filing of chargesheets against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media during the protest, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra accused the BJP-led central government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition voices. “The BJP is engaging in vendetta politics and bulldozing the Congress. This seizure of the National Herald’s assets and the chargesheet against our leaders is politically motivated,” he said.

He further alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being used as a "tool of intimidation" by the ruling regime. “This is a direct assault on democracy. The BJP wants to silence dissent and erase opposition,” Meghachandra added.

Joining the chorus, CLP Leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh issued a scathing condemnation of the ED’s actions, calling them “arbitrary and unjust”. He said the move compromised the integrity of national institutions and was a clear attempt to malign the democratic process.

“This is not just an attack on the Congress but on the very idea of India as a democracy,” Singh remarked. “The ED’s actions reflect how institutions are being manipulated to serve political agendas.”

The protest in Imphal reflected similar demonstrations held across the country as Congress continues to accuse the BJP government of suppressing opposition and undermining constitutional values.