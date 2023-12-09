The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has submitted a memorandum to the three Manipur MPs namely RK Ranjan Singh, Lorho S Pfoze and Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba urging the government of India to take up the present ongoing burning issue of Manipur in the winter parliament session.

A sudden violence had erupted on May 3, 2023 that started in Kangvai in Churachandpur district after a solidarity march was organised by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM).

More than 60,000 people are displaced and living in relief camps, while more than 200 people have been either killed or missing.

As per sources, a large number of weapons were snatched or looted from police posts and battalions with several rounds of ammunition.

"Even after seven long, torturous, and painful months, there is no sign of restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur. Due to these happenings, Manipur is lagging behind in every aspect of development and the griefs and miseries of the people are manifold", mentioned Hareshwar Goshwami, the vice president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee in the memorandum as submitted to the MPs.

The state Congress vice-president further stated that special attention be given towards immediate rehabilitation and restoration of all displaced persons with adequate security and payment of suitable compensation urgently and immediate measures for the restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur

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