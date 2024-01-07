The Congress has targeted the BJP government in Manipur over the recent arrests of two journalists in Manipur.

Congress party's chairman, media & publicity, Pawan Khera targeted the BJP government in Manipur over the recent arrests of two vernacular language newspapers.

The Congress raised the issue of the arrests of journalists Wangkhemcha Shyamjai and Dhanabir Maibam by over charges of "provocative news" and "Instigating hate."

"The BJP Govt in Manipur has indulged in a string of assaults on Freedom of Press by arresting journalists, slapping grave charges and even confronting the Editors Guild of India (EGI) when they attempted to honestly report the true picture of the strife-ridden state. All this is being done to escape any accountability for the callous mishandling of the situation, by plunging the state into violence, chaos, and anarchy," said Pawan Khera.

The Congress further condemned the arrest of the two journalists and stated that journalists should be allowed to pursue their profession without any intimidation.

"The Indian National Congress strongly deplores the arrest of the editors of reputable vernacular newspapers. We firmly believe that journalists should be allowed to pursue their professional duties without fear of intimidation, especially when reporting on matters of public interest. We firmly endorse the objections raised by All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) and Paomi Welfare Foundation," said Khera.

The Congress further said that the BJP government is assaulting freedom of press as journalists are trying to show an honest picture of the violence in Manipur.

"The BJP Govt in Manipur has indulged in a string of assaults on Freedom of Press by arresting journalists, slapping grave charges and even confronting the Editors Guild of India (EGI) when they attempted to honestly report the true picture of the strife-ridden state. All this is being done to escape any accountability for the callous mishandling of the situation, by plunging the state into violence, chaos, and anarchy," said the Congress.

Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, the news editor of a vernacular newspaper Kangleipakki Meira, was arrested on December 29 last year, for allegedly publishing an article on December 2 that is “likely to cause communal disharmony and tension”. Following this the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) jointly appealed the authorities concerned to release him at earliest. On December 31, he was granted bail.

On the other hand, the Editor of Hueiyen Lanpao, a prominent vernacular newspaper in Manipur, Dhanabir Maibam, was allegedly picked up by Imphal Police on January 5. Maibam has been held by the Manipur police for “promoting enmity on the ground of religion and race”. He was arrested on a complained filed by Manipur BJP’s vice president Laishram Meenabanta Singh accusing Shyamjai’s newspaper of “instigating hate”.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded the immediate release the detained journalists, pending due process and transparency in all investigations. The Congress has also demanded the safety and well-being of all journalists working in Manipur, upholding their right to report freely and independently.

