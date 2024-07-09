The Manipur Congress extended their gratitude to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for visiting the violence-hit state for the third time. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the urgent need for attention and intervention into ending the conflict. He also interacted with displaced people from various communities, aiming to understand their plight firsthand.

State party chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh said Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur "was not a political visit", adding, "his main concern was to pacify and console the pain and suffering which the people are going through for the past 14 months".

Addressing media at a press conference held at Congress Bhawan, the state party chief appreciated the Gandhi scion along with other leaders, KC Venugopal and Girish Chodankar, for visiting Manipur.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi did not visit any flood relief camps in Assam, claims Pijush Hazarika

Rahul Gandhi was dissatisfied with the prevailing situation in Manipur, as no improvement has been seen in the state despite the conflict exceeding one year.

"With the leader of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will strive to put in efforts to resolve the crisis," he added.

Along with all the ground zero reports that Rahul Gandhi had come across during his visit, he urged the Manipur Governor to look into the matter seriously.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, talks to ethnic violence victims

During Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the displaced people of both warring communities, they told him how their daily lives had been affected due to the violence. He expressed the need for an immediate measure to end the crisis and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state soon.