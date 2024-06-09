The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has strongly condemned the violence in Jiribam and criticized the government's response, emphasizing the need to protect the lives and properties of Jiribam residents rather than relocating them.

MPCC Working President Kh Devabrata, addressing the media, expressed the party's dissatisfaction with the state government's inability to safeguard the villagers in Jiribam, who have been evacuated by security forces. Devabrata called for the state to deploy an adequate number of forces to guard the residents and their hard-earned properties instead of opting for relocation.

He further criticized the state government for failing to implement sufficient security measures, despite knowing the district's susceptibility to crises. Highlighting the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, Devabrata noted that while the intensity of the conflict was unexpected, it soon became apparent that such attacks could spread to other areas. Given Jiribam's mixed population, the district is particularly vulnerable, making the lack of precautionary measures even more concerning.

Devabrata urged the state government to prioritize the protection of life and property, stating that nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of the people.

Also read: 10 dead, 33 injured after bus carrying pilgrims plunge into gorge in J&K's Reasi, terror attack suspected