Manipur Congress urges PM Modi, Amit Shah to prioritise peace restoration

Manipur Congress Chief Okram Ibobi Singh on April 29 accused the Centre of engaging in “propaganda politics” over issues such as delimitation and the Women’s Reservation Bill, while urging the government to prioritise restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan in Imphal, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief alleged that the ruling government was introducing key legislations despite lacking the constitutionally required two-thirds majority needed for constitutional amendments.

“As per the Constitution, any amendment requires the support of at least two-thirds of the sitting Members of Parliament. As of today, the ruling government does not have that majority. They know these bills will be defeated,” Ibobi Singh said.

He further alleged that the Centre was using such legislations for political messaging rather than genuine reform.

“If the bill is passed, they will claim credit for women’s empowerment. If it fails, they will blame the Congress and opposition parties, saying they are against women’s empowerment. This is nothing but a deliberate attempt to mislead the people,” he added.



The Congress leader called upon Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the state government to focus on addressing the prolonged crisis in Manipur instead of pursuing what he termed as divisive political narratives.



Highlighting the humanitarian situation in the state, Ibobi Singh claimed that people in Manipur have continued to suffer for over three years amid ongoing unrest.



“More than 300 people are still missing, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Over 60,000 people continue to live in relief camps. These are the issues that need urgent attention,” he said.



He also stressed the need for inclusive dialogue involving all affected communities, including Meitei, Kuki, and Tangkhul groups, and urged the government to make sincere efforts toward reconciliation and peace-building.



“Instead of seeking cheap popularity through such narratives, the government must take concrete steps to resolve the issues among communities and restore peace without further delay,” he added.