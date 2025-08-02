Congress leader urges Naga bodies to lift bandh for humanitarian relief in Manipur

Manipur Congress Vice President Dr. Lamtinthang Haokip has urged Naga organisations to lift the ongoing bandh between Kangpokpi and Churachandpur - an appeal aimed at easing the plight of the Kuki community,

The shutdowns, called by Naga bodies, have disrupted essential travel and relief operations across the conflict-hit region.

In a letter addressed to the President and Secretary of the Foot Hills Naga Co-ordinating Committee (FNC), Dr. Haokip called for an immediate relaxation of the blockade, citing the continuing humanitarian crisis. While expressing deep respect for the FNC, he acknowledged the immense suffering caused by the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, leading to the loss of lives, destruction of property, and a widening ethnic divide.

“Despite the challenges, there are signs of gradual progress,” he wrote, noting that peace and reconciliation efforts are gaining traction due to the contribution of multiple stakeholders, including Naga organisations.

Haokip urged the FNC to consider the suffering of displaced and affected communities and to work towards a just and inclusive resolution that prioritizes humanitarian needs. He called for lifting the bandh to ensure relief and rehabilitation efforts are not hindered.

Copies of the appeal have also been sent to the RNC, LNC (Eastern Zone), and RNYM/OM-NTL to underline the need for a united and coordinated response.

The Congress leader expressed hope that compassion and dialogue would pave the way for healing and unity in the strife-torn region.