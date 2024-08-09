The Congress party has walked out of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and decided to boycott the remaining sessions on August 9.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh stated that all five Congress MLAs left the ongoing 6th session.

The walkout was in protest against the rejection of a private members' resolution by the Speaker.

The resolution sought a thorough discussion on the ongoing crisis in Manipur, which has persisted for nearly 15 months.



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Ibobi Singh emphasized the need for a proper discussion to find a solution and take concrete steps to address the issue.

“Our private member resolutions moved to discuss on present crisis were rejected by the speaker. Since the beginning of the assembly, we have been suggesting to converse thoroughly on the Manipur crisis. Yet the speaker is rejecting the private member resolution. So there is no point in attending the house and we boycott the session,” said Ibobi Singh.

The other Congress MLAs involved are Keisham Meghachandra, Okram Surjakumar, K Ranjit Singh, and Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh.