Manipur considers redeploying police commandos on highways to curb extortion

The Manipur government is considering redeploying state police commandos on national highways to strengthen security and curb rising incidents of extortion targeting transport vehicles carrying essential commodities and fuel.

State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said discussions were underway to restore the deployment of police commandos for Road Opening Patrol (ROP) duty on the state's key highways.

"Earlier, state police commandos used to be deployed on the highways for ROP duty. We are trying to deploy them. However, there is a lack of manpower in the state forces," Konthoujam told reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Sunday, August 2.

The minister said the government was examining ways to overcome the manpower shortage and revive the arrangement.

"We are discussing how to restore the commandos for ROP duty. If we deploy them, the level of extortion on the highways will decrease," he said.

The proposal comes amid increasing reports of extortion targeting trucks transporting essential goods and fuel along Manipur's two major lifelines—National Highway 37, which connects Imphal with Silchar in Assam, and National Highway 2, linking the state capital with Dimapur in Nagaland.

The two highways are crucial for the supply of food, fuel and other essential commodities to the landlocked state. Authorities believe enhanced security through Road Opening Patrols could help ensure safer movement of convoys and reduce disruptions caused by extortion.