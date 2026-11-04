The Manipur government has constituted District-Level Peace Committees in all 16 districts to strengthen peace-building efforts through sustained dialogue, community engagement and confidence-building measures, according to an official order.

The order, issued by the Home Department on October 30 and shared with the media on Tuesday, said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The committees will function under the chairmanship of the respective District Magistrates and will have 11 members each. Their members will include the Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), Sub-Deputy Collectors (SDCs) and district-level officers from relevant departments.

Representatives of different communities residing in each district, including community leaders, civil society organisations (CSOs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), local media and journalists, as well as retired government officers and employees, will also be part of the committees.

According to the order, the committees will serve as platforms for regular engagement with community leaders and other stakeholders to promote mutual understanding, address grievances, prevent the escalation of tensions and facilitate the restoration of peace and normalcy.

They will maintain regular contact with community leaders, CSOs, NGOs and the general public to discuss peace-building initiatives, identify concerns and promote mutual trust.

The committees will also recommend and facilitate confidence-building measures, encourage inter-district dialogue, particularly in areas affected by tension or conflict, and help resolve misunderstandings before they escalate.

They have been tasked with identifying emerging tensions, grievances, rumours and other potential triggers of conflict and promptly bringing them to the notice of the district administration for preventive action.

The committees will also suggest measures to ensure the safe movement of people, restoration of essential services and resumption of normal socio-economic activities, wherever feasible.

They will coordinate with the police, district administration and other agencies to ensure timely action on issues affecting peace and security, while ensuring that all measures remain within the framework of law.

The order stated that each committee must meet at least once every fortnight, or more frequently depending on the prevailing situation. The committees will function as consultative and facilitative bodies.