Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on November 18 took to the microblogging site 'X' to announce a historic initiative – the publication of the Constitution of India in Meetei Mayek script. This groundbreaking decision aims to not only celebrate and promote the Manipuri script but also provides the speakers of Manipuri language, or Meiteilon, direct access to the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his elation, stating that the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Manipur, is set to publish a diglot edition (English-Manipuri) of the Constitution of India, including the Manipuri Meetei Mayek Script. The Constitution, as the supreme law of the country, delineates fundamental rights, directive principles, and fundamental duties of citizens, while also codifying the political structure, procedures, power, and functions of government institutions. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the world's longest written constitution.