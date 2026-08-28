Manipur Contractors Forum urges early completion of PMGSY-III tender evaluation

The All Manipur Contractors Association Forum (AMCAF) has urged the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to expedite the tender evaluation process for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III) and prioritise local companies while awarding work orders.

Addressing the media, AMCAF Convenor Thangjam Somarendra said that several roads and bridges constructed under PMGSY-I and PMGSY-II were executed by state-based contractors. According to him, state contractors constructed 1,913 roads and 211 bridges under the two phases.

Somarendra alleged that the implementation of PMGSY-III has remained pending, even as several roads across Manipur are in poor condition. He further claimed that amendments to the Standard Bidding Document (SBD) and clauses framed by the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) in the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) have effectively prevented state contractors from participating in the bidding process.

AMCAF also expressed apprehension that works could be allotted to firms and companies from outside the state.

Somarendra said the technical evaluation of 96 road works under PMGSY-III, announced on July 31, was expected to be completed within five days but has not yet been declared. Citing the deteriorating condition of roads in the state, the contractors’ forum called on the authorities to complete the tender process at the earliest and ensure that local contractors are given due consideration.