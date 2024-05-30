In response to the severe flooding caused by Cyclone Remal, the Manipur government has mobilized all available resources to manage the crisis. The combined efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Manipur Police, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Fire Service, district administrations, local authorities, and volunteers have been pivotal in executing extensive rescue and relief operations.

The Water Resources Department has played a crucial role in addressing breaches and overflows in the Imphal Valley's primary rivers. Notably, the breaches along the Imphal River embankments at Heingang Chaothabi Leikai, Heingang Khabam Ibemcha High School Mapa, Kairang Awang Leikai, and Kairang Kalam Mapa have been successfully closed. Volunteers have also managed to control water overflows at various sites, including Heingang Khabam Lai Haraobam Mapa, Lairikyengbam Awang Leikai Salanthong, Maria Montessori School, and Karam Langthabal.



Efforts have extended to controlling overflow and seepage at Imphal River embankments at Kangla Nongpok Torban, Kairang Mayai Leikai (Abdul Rashid Mapa), and Kekrupat near Kangla Northern Gate. Additional seepages, sliding, depression, and erosion issues along the river have been effectively tackled, with significant interventions at locations such as Janmasthan Hicham Yaichampat and Irong Mayai Leikai.



Phumdi blockages upstream of Sekmaijing Bridge RBB on the Imphal River have been cleared, improving water flow and reducing flood risks. The Nambul River, another critical waterway, witnessed overflows at Moiraningthou Leirak Mapa, Ahanthem Leikai, and Huidrom Leikai D/S Pishumthong Bridge, with repair works currently in progress to address the damages.



In the Bishnupur district, multiple breaches and overflows have been managed. Significant breaches along the Thangtek and Naorem Maipaksana Mapa on the Khabi River, and S Samungou Mapa Kha-Jiri Mamang along the Mayai Loukhong River have been addressed. Temporary measures have been put in place to manage overflow and erosion issues along rivers such as Leimakhong, Thongjaorok, and Nambol.

The government has called for community cooperation, urging residents to remain calm and support rescue operations. With collective efforts, the state aims to overcome the flood challenges and extend all necessary assistance to those affected.