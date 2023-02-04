A Village Defence Force (VDF) Personnel, Ningombam Premananda who went missing since January 31 was found dead on February 3 by a team of search party at around 6 pm at M Lebanon Village in Chandel district under Chakpikarong Police Station.

Premananda, 37, son of N Dina from Thoubal Okram Leikai had gone missing during attending his duty to destroy illegal poppy plantations around Phaisi village under Chakpikarong Police Station in Chandel district.



The search operation been carried out inside the forest of Phaisi village with a a strong, combined force of as many as 130 personnel led by additional SP Thoubal Wangkhomba Okramcha and additional SP Chandel Amarjit. The team found the deceased body of Premananda February 3 evening around 6 PM.

Sources said that the body will be retrieved in the presence of a team from the Forensic Department. Premananda is survived by his wife Ningombam ongbi Bomita and two children.

Chief Minister, N Biren Singh during the ongoing Manipur Assembly Session on February 3 informed that state government is putting all effort to find out the missing VDF personnel, Premananda who was on duty during poppy destruction drive.

It may be mentioned that Joint Committee was also formed in connection with missing of Premananda and even imposed indefinite blockade along national highway 102 since January 31. But later lifted for sometime as search operation was carried out by combined forces.



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