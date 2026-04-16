Manipur cop suspended over alleged links with banned insurgent outfit

Manipur Police has suspended a havildar following his arrest over alleged links with a banned insurgent outfit.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the police said that Elangbam Surjit Singh, a havildar attached to Kakching CDO, was placed under suspension after being arrested on April 13 from Thoubal district. He is accused of having links with the KCP faction led by Ibungo Ngangom.

Reiterating its stance on discipline, the police said it remains firmly committed to maintaining integrity within the force and will take strict action against any personnel found involved in misconduct or indiscipline.

The development comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to crack down on insurgent activities and internal violations within the ranks.