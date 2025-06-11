Manipur police, on June 10, detained 19 individuals for their involvement in incidents of street violence in Imphal East district.

The individuals were reportedly blocking roads, harassing commuters, and disturbing public peace - many of them under the influence of alcohol.

Their actions caused significant inconvenience to the public and disrupted normalcy in the area.

Police said the disturbances posed a threat to public safety and were in clear violation of the law.

Urging restraint and responsibility, Manipur Police appealed especially to the youth to avoid participating in such unlawful and anti-social activities.

Authorities also reminded that engaging in such behaviour could lead to legal repercussions, potentially harming one's career and future prospects.

Taking to X, the Manipur police stated, "Manipur Police urge all, especially the youth, to steer clear of such unlawful and anti-social activities. Engaging in such behaviour can lead to legal consequences that may adversely affect one’s future and career prospects."

The police reiterated their commitment to upholding public safety and maintaining peace across the state, while expressing gratitude to the public for their continued support.

Meanwhile, on June 9, security forces arrested three active militants affiliated with different insurgent groups from the general area of Pantha under Moreh Police Station in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.

The arrested individuals include Laisharm Rakeshwar Singh (21) of Torbung Waikhurok, Bishnupur district, affiliated with PREPAK (Pro); Sharangthem Koireng (25) of Kakmeiyai, Thoubal district, linked to KYKL; and Laikham Amujao Singh alias Salai (22) of Sekmai, Imphal West district, associated with KCP (Noyon).