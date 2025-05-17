Manipur's Churachandpur Police has registered an FIR against Paojakhup Guite, President of Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) Delhi, after a video circulating on social media shows him allegedly threatening the Meitei community, warning them not to cross the buffer zone to attend the upcoming Shirui Festival in Ukhrul.

Following the FIR, all efforts, including raids in nearby districts, are underway for his immediate arrest.

As regards to one Paojakhup Guite, Prez KSO Delhi threats (in a video ) to the Meitei, to not allow to cross the buffer zone to attend the upcoming Shirui Festival in Ulhrul, which is circulated in social media since yesterday, CC Pur police has registered an FIR and all efforts… pic.twitter.com/m8UuFJppnF — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) May 17, 2025

The police have also requested forces from neighbouring states - Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya - to assist in apprehending him as quickly as possible.

Authorities have confirmed that all necessary security arrangements will be made to ensure the safety of people attending the Shirui Festival.