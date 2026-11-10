The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has accused armed cadres of the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K of allegedly planting landmines and explosive devices in civilian-populated areas of Manipur's Twilang region, raising concerns over the safety of residents.

The organisation's condemnation follows an incident in which a woman sustained severe injuries and lost her left leg in a suspected landmine explosion while grazing cattle in a field at Bazaghari village in Irang Part-II on Tuesday, November 10.

The victim, identified as Durga Devi Bhattarai, is the wife of Jeevan Bhattarai, secretary of Bazaghari village, and a mother of three. According to CoTU, she reportedly stepped on an explosive device concealed in a grazing field.

The committee claimed that the incident was the third explosion reported in the locality within four to five days. It also alleged that a villager's livestock died on Monday after coming into contact with a similar explosive device.

In a statement, CoTU accused the armed NSCN-IM and ZUF-K factions of endangering civilian lives by allegedly placing explosives in areas regularly used by villagers for their daily activities, including grazing cattle and agricultural work.

The organisation said the incidents had created an atmosphere of fear among residents, who were increasingly exposed to the risk of explosions while carrying out routine livelihood activities.

Describing the alleged planting of explosives in civilian areas as a serious threat to the right to life and civilian safety, CoTU said agricultural fields and grazing grounds must not be turned into hazardous zones amid armed hostilities.

Invoking international humanitarian law, the committee referred to Articles 3(7) and 3(8) of the 1996 Amended Protocol II to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), which place restrictions on the use of mines and booby traps against civilians and their indiscriminate deployment.

CoTU urged the Government of India and the Manipur government to take stringent action against the armed NSCN-IM and ZUF-K factions and ensure that those responsible for the alleged planting of explosives are held accountable under the law.

It also demanded the immediate deployment of a Bomb Disposal Squad to inspect and sanitise the affected areas to prevent further casualties.

Expressing solidarity with Bhattarai and her family, the committee said armed activities and territorial or political disputes could not justify exposing civilians to the threat of indiscriminate violence.

The organisation maintained that civilian-populated areas, particularly agricultural fields and grazing grounds, must remain free from explosives and other hazards associated with armed conflict.