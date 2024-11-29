The Committee on Tribal Unity (Sadar Hills), Kangpokpi district has announced a 12-hour total shutdown in the district on November 30 from 4:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The announcement follows the abduction of an MES employee from the Army cantonment at Leimakhong, an incident the committee strongly condemned while expressing full support for the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Laishram Kamalbabu, a 56-year-old supervisor employed with M/s L. Binod Construction, disappeared on November 25, 2024, while working inside the 57 Mountain Division Army Camp at Leimakhong.

Highlighting the tense situation in Manipur, the committee pointed that since May 3, 2023, the Kuki-Zo community has been 'evicted' from the Imphal valley by the Meitei community, leading to a complete geographical divide.

The Kuki-Zo now inhabit the hills, while the Meitei are confined to the valley, with neither group able to move freely through the other's territory.

The committee stressed the need for secure and unrestricted road connectivity for hill residents, citing persistent threats from valley-based Meitei militants. It called for immediate action to address the security concerns without imposing unnecessary restrictions, declaring the shutdown as a mark of protest.

The committee urged all stakeholders to ensure the safety and freedom of movement for the hill communities.

According to the committee, mass protests will also be simultaneously held at strategic locations, including Gamgiphai, Saparmeina, Keithelmanbi Military Colony, and Brig. M. Thomas Ground Kangpokpi, with parallel demonstrations across Saikul, Leimakhong, Kangchup, New Keithelmanbi, and the Twilang Region.

The CoTU has ordered the complete suspension of all travel, fieldwork, business operations, and activities in government and private institutions, demanding absolute participation from the Kuki-Zo community.