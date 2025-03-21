The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has issued an appeal for peace in Churachandpur, urging all stakeholders to reject violence and foster mutual understanding.

As the Kuki-Zo community has endured the brutal effects of ethnic rift for the past 22 months, COTU stresses the urgency of unity in the face of systematic aggression, exploitation, and manipulation.

In a statement, COTU reminded the people that internal differences must not overshadow the greater struggle for their legitimate political rights within the framework of the Indian Constitution. “Our sole duty is to move forward together, towards a common objective that will emancipate us from the oppression we continue to face,” the appeal declared.

The committee called upon every member of the Kuki-Zo community to remain vigilant against divisive ideologies that could weaken their collective political aspirations. It urged the people to reinforce a sense of brotherhood and eliminate sectarianism at all costs.



Also Read: Manipur: COCOMI calls for military crackdown on Chin-Kuki Narco-terrorist groups

Reaffirming its unwavering demand for Separate Administration—Union Territory with Legislature, COTU made it clear that internal discord must cease to ensure a stronger, united front in the pursuit of an honourable political resolution.

“Now more than ever, we must stand together, not against each other,” stated Lamminlun Singsit, General Secretary of COTU, in a resolute call for solidarity.

As tensions persist, this appeal serves as a crucial reminder that unity remains the most formidable weapon in the fight for justice and political recognition.