Manipur: CoTU backs KSO demand for unrestricted movement of essential supplies along IT Road

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, on September 21 backed an ultimatum issued by the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Twilang Block, seeking unrestricted movement of essential commodities to the Twilang area through the IT Road by September 23.

The development comes amid continued concerns over the movement of essential supplies and civilians along the route connecting Kangpokpi with the Twilang area.

In an emergency meeting on September 21, the CoTU reiterated its earlier position on what it described as disruptions to the supply of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo settlements along the IT Road, particularly around Thonglang and Chawangkining.

The KSO, which says it represents more than 30 villages in Twilang, had submitted an ultimatum to the Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi, seeking permission for vehicles carrying essential commodities from Kangpokpi to Twilang and other areas along the IT Road to proceed without restrictions on the number of vehicles by September 23.

The organisation referred to a communication issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office on August 26, which it said had increased the number of supply vehicles escorted by the 112 Battalion CRPF from two to three. According to the KSO, only one convoy of two vehicles had been sent since then.

The KSO has now called for unrestricted movement of essential supplies and alleged that restrictions on supply and public movement have continued at Thonglang and Chawangkining. It claimed that students, patients and daily wage workers have been among those affected.

The CoTU questioned the continuation of restrictions, citing an August 28 order of the Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) prohibiting blockades. It urged the state government to implement the order and facilitate the movement of humanitarian supplies.

“Trust-building measures would remain meaningless if corridors of humanitarian supplies towards Kuki-Zo habitations are blocked at Thonglang and Chawangkining,” the CoTU said.

The organisation also referred to recent efforts by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to engage with the Kuki-Zo community and arrangements for the movement of commuters between Imphal and Dimapur along NH-2.

The KSO has said that if its demand for unrestricted movement of essential commodities is not addressed by September 23, it would call for a complete stoppage of vehicular movement along the IT Road.

It has also announced a proposed public movement from Kangpokpi towards the IT Road on September 24 to procure essential supplies if the issue remains unresolved.

The organisation has sought action against officials it alleges are responsible for enforcing restrictions and has also called for changes in the deployment of personnel in the Twilang area.

The KSO ultimatum was signed by its Twilang Block president Letkhon Chongloi and general secretary Kaiminthang Khongsai. Copies were forwarded to Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, the DIG CRPF, Kangpokpi, Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi, the Commanding Officer of 112 Battalion CRPF and civil society organisations in the district.

The latest development comes as authorities face continued challenges in maintaining the movement of essential supplies and civilians along the IT Road.