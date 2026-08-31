Manipur: CoTU calls 24-hour NH-2 shutdown after Kangpokpi village attack

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has called a 24-hour shutdown of National Highway-2 from Tuesday morning to protest the alleged attacks and burning of Kuki-Zo villages, including the killing of three civilians at N. Teikhang in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The shutdown will begin at 5 am on September 1 and continue until 5 am on September 2, CoTU said. Educational institutions, medical and fire services, banks and electricity departments have been exempted.

The decision followed Monday’s alleged attack on N. Teikhang village, located along the IT Road around 7 km from Chalwa. Local organisations alleged that around 50 heavily armed men attacked the village at about 8 am, opened fire on civilians and set residential houses on fire.

Three civilians, including two women, were killed, while four others sustained bullet injuries and were reported to be in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Tingneichin Lhoujum, 40, Hoineng Lhoujem, 21, and Lamthinthang Lhoujem, 36. The injured were identified as Nemneichong Lhoujem, 50; Seilun Lhoujem, 70; Deilhing Haokip, 55; and Kamtinsei Chongloi, 38.

CoTU described the latest incident as part of continuing attacks on Kuki-Zo settlements and alleged the involvement of NSCN-IM and ZUF.

Several Kuki civil society organisations have also condemned the attack and demanded an independent investigation.

The National People's Youth Front (NPYF), Kangpokpi district, called for a time-bound probe and said anyone found responsible, including alleged perpetrators, facilitators and conspirators, should face legal action. It also called for action if any violation of the ceasefire ground rules by NSCN-IM is established.

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Twilang Block, sought the deployment of central security forces in Teikhang and action against those allegedly involved in the attack. It also questioned the movement of armed cadres under ceasefire arrangements.

The Twilang Area Kuki CSO Working Committee separately demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged involvement of NSCN-IM and ZUF (K), and called for protection of civilians in vulnerable areas.

The CoTU's shutdown is expected to affect traffic along NH-2, one of the main road links between Imphal and Nagaland, for 24 hours.