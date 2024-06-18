Amidst escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur, the Committee on Tribal Unity has lauded the efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah for his proactive approach in addressing the security situation. The Home Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing conflict, emphasizing a non-political assessment by army, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies.

The absence of political influence in the assessment process has been highlighted as a crucial step towards impartiality during this critical juncture. With concerns over law and order and the recent looting of arms from state armories by the Meitei group, the deployment of Central Security Forces has been identified as essential to restore stability in the region.

The Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar-Hills, has expressed optimism for a political resolution, advocating for the formation of a Union Territory with Legislature for the minority Kuki-Zo community. This community's historical contributions to India, notably their role alongside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army, underscore their commitment to the nation's welfare.

"This initiative marks a pivotal moment for securing peace and stability in Manipur," stated the Committee on Tribal Unity in their official press release. They urged for sustained efforts towards a political settlement that recognizes the aspirations and contributions of the Kuki-Zo community.