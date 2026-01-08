Manipur: CoTU condemns armed attack on Kharam Vaiphei village, urges swift action against perpetrators

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has strongly condemned a fresh armed attack on Kharam Vaiphei, a Kuki-Zo village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, and has urged authorities to urgently identify and apprehend those responsible to prevent further escalation in the conflict-hit region.

According to a press communiqué issued by CoTU, the attack took place at around 7:00 am on Thursday, January 8 when armed assailants allegedly launched a coordinated assault on the village using bombs and sustained automatic gunfire. The sudden violence triggered panic among residents, forcing villagers to flee for safety.

While no casualties have been reported so far, CoTU said several houses were damaged, and warned that the incident could have resulted in a major tragedy had civilians not narrowly escaped.

The committee alleged that Kharam Vaiphei has been repeatedly targeted since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur on May 3, 2023, attributing the continued vulnerability of the village to its location along the peripheral areas of Kangpokpi district. CoTU claimed the village remains under constant threat from armed groups operating from nearby areas.

In its statement, CoTU further alleged that members of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), Kamson faction, described as “misnomer gangsters,” have been operating with impunity, allegedly under the influence of valley-based insurgent networks. The committee accused certain elements of spreading hostility against the Kuki-Zo community through inflammatory narratives.

CoTU also expressed serious concern over reports of the alleged kidnapping of an elderly civilian, followed by what it termed a staged interrogation under the guise of combating drug trafficking. The committee warned that such actions reflect a dangerous misuse of vigilante authority and contribute to fear and psychological distress among civilians.

While acknowledging efforts aimed at restoring the rule of law in Manipur, CoTU criticised what it described as continued administrative inaction. The committee stated that even under President’s Rule, constitutional mechanisms have failed to restrain self-styled armed groups allegedly masquerading as enforcers, thereby undermining public safety.

Describing the situation as “deeply alarming,” CoTU appealed to the concerned authorities to immediately identify, track down, and arrest the perpetrators, dismantle alleged hideouts in the peripheral Kuki-Zo areas of Kangpokpi, and take decisive action before the situation provokes any pre-emptive responses.

The committee cautioned that continued negligence could have serious consequences for peace and stability in the already volatile region.