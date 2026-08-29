Manipur: CoTU condemns Makui bloodshed, demands removal of ‘illegal checkpoints’ at Chawangkining, Thonglang

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has condemned the recent bloodshed at Makui along the IT Road, describing the incident as “most unfortunate and regrettable” and warning that prolonged restrictions on the movement of essential supplies could further escalate tensions between tribal communities in the region.

The Sadar Hills-based tribal organisation alleged that villages inhabited by the Liangmei community, particularly Thonglang and Chawangkining, have emerged as “epicentres” of restrictions on the movement of essential food and medical supplies towards Kuki-Zo settlements in the Twilang area since May 13.

CoTU’s statement comes following the latest incident near Makui in which lives were lost. The organisation said the development was particularly concerning at a time when Manipur had appeared to be gradually moving towards normalcy after more than three years of conflict.

CoTU claimed that nearly 18 Kuki-Zo individuals, including three church leaders, had previously been killed and several Kuki villages destroyed in attacks it attributed to Tangkhul-led NSCN-IM and ZUF (Kamson) groups. These claims were made by CoTU in its statement.

The organisation further alleged that civilian patients from the Twilang area had died after being unable to receive timely medical treatment due to restrictions affecting access to healthcare facilities at Chawangkining and Thonglang.

Warning against further retaliation, CoTU said restrictions on food and medical supplies, alleged harassment of doctors and damage to medical equipment could contribute to renewed violence unless immediate corrective measures were taken.

The committee appealed to the state government to dismantle what it described as “illegal checkpoints” at Chawangkining and Thonglang and ensure the unhindered movement of civilians as well as essential food and medical supplies.

CoTU also called for action against NSCN-IM and ZUF (Kamson), alleging that the groups were responsible for the prevailing violence between the tribal communities in the region.

The organisation stressed that restoring unrestricted humanitarian access and preventing retaliatory violence would be crucial to avoiding another cycle of bloodshed in the conflict-affected areas.