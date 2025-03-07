The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has issued a condemnation of plans by the Federations of Civil Society (FOC) to march into hill districts inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community, describing it as a "blatant breach" of established buffer zones.

According to the committee, these buffer zones represent a crucial deterrent against violence from what they term "secessionist Meitei militias." Any compromise of these arrangements could potentially reignite regional conflict, the committee warned.

Kuki-Zo leadership has also rejected the "free movement" proposal supported by Home Minister Amit Shah and communicated by the Manipur Governor. The committee characterised this proposal as misrepresenting ground realities and perpetuating "radical Meitei narratives."

The tribal committee denied accusations of deliberately blocking essential supplies along National Highway 2, which passes through Kuki-Zo areas. They clarified that any disruptions were temporary measures intended to highlight what they describe as the valley's failure to reciprocate humanitarian efforts.

Describing the FOC's planned march as a "dangerous provocation," the committee urged the Governor not to yield to what they call "majoritarian Meitei narrative" with "secessionist ambitions."

The statement concluded with a reiteration of the Kuki-Zo community's demand for separate administration under Article 239A of the Constitution and called for immediate protective measures for India's northeastern frontier.