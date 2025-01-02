The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has announced a 12-hour total shutdown in protest against the Government’s inaction on their demand for the withdrawal of central forces from Saibol.

The shutdown will begin at 2:00 PM on January 2, 2025, and end at 2:00 AM on January 3, 2025.

This move intensifies the ongoing indefinite economic blockade along National Highway 2, marking a critical escalation in the standoff.

The presence of central forces in Saibol has drawn sharp criticism from tribal communities, who view it as a deliberate affront to their rights and dignity. CoTU leaders argue that the deployment has not only disrupted normal life but also created an atmosphere of fear and mistrust, eroding peace in the region.

“The Government’s indifference to our peaceful appeals for dialogue is unacceptable. We are left with no choice but to intensify our protest,” stated the Committee.

The 12-hour shutdown will halt all vehicular movement, close business establishments, suspend educational activities, and shut down government offices across the region.



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Essential services, including healthcare and emergency responses, will remain operational.

CoTU demands the immediate withdrawal of central forces presently stationed af Saibol, citing the deployment as an act of suppression against the tribal populace.

The Committee has urged the Kuki-Zo people to stand in solidarity with their cause. “This is not just our fight; it’s a fight for justice, dignity, and the preservation of peace in our communities,” CoTU emphasized.

The shutdown and ongoing blockade reflect the growing frustration among tribal communities over what they perceive as the Government’s failure to address their grievances.

The ball is now in the Government’s court, as the region braces for further unrest. CoTU’s actions highlight a deepening divide that urgently calls for dialogue and resolution.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” CoTU declared, reaffirming their commitment to standing firm until their voices are heard.