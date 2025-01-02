The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has ramped up its agitation by imposing a 12-hour shutdown across Kangpokpi district in protest against the continued deployment of central forces from the valley to Saibol village in Kangpokpi's Lhungtin Sub-Division.

This development comes amid an ongoing indefinite economic blockade along National Highway-2, further crippling the region's socio-economic stability.

The shutdown, which commenced at 2:00 PM, has brought life in Kangpokpi district to a standstill. Markets, offices, and businesses remain shuttered, while vehicular movement along the highway is restricted to essential services. Key areas, including the Kangpokpi district headquarters and sub-divisional hubs, have seen a complete halt in daily activities as CoTU volunteers enforce strict compliance.

The Kuki-Zo tribal community have voiced concerns over the Government's perceived indifference. The deployment of central forces to Saibol has been met with widespread resentment, with protesters arguing it disrupts peace and undermines the dignity of the tribal populace.

“The deployment of forces from the valley to Saibol is unacceptable and a violation of our community's trust. We have been left with no choice but to take stronger measures,” stated a protester.

The dual impact of the shutdown and the blockade has led to severe disruptions. National Highway-2, a critical trade route, remains largely non-functional, resulting in shortages of essential goods and affecting thousands of lives. Educational institutions and marketplaces are also closed, further amplifying the hardships faced by the district's residents.

CoTU has reiterated its demands for the immediate withdrawal of central forces from Saibol and warned of escalating measures if their plea is ignored. “Our agitation will only grow stronger if the Government fails to act promptly. This is about safeguarding the dignity and rights of the tribal community,” declared a CoTU leader.