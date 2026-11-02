The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) on November 2 extended the ongoing total shutdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district by another 48 hours, accusing the state government of failing to take action against those responsible for the killing of two Kuki-Zo youths who were abducted last week.

Announcing the extension in a public notice, CoTU condemned what it described as the government's "shameful indecision, unacceptable silence and continued failure" to initiate concrete action in the case.

The shutdown, which had earlier been extended by 24 hours, will now remain in force for another 48 hours. However, educational institutions, medical services, the media and airport-related travel have been exempted to ensure the movement of people requiring essential services.

Accusing the authorities of failing to respond despite the gravity of the killings, CoTU said the families of the victims and the wider Kuki-Zo community were still waiting for justice.

"The patience of a grieving community must never be mistaken for weakness, nor its demand for justice be treated with contempt," the organisation said.

CoTU also rejected what it termed empty assurances, administrative excuses and prolonged deliberations, insisting that the government must take immediate and time-bound action against those involved in the killings.

The tribal organisation warned that if the government failed to deliver justice within the extended 48-hour period, the Kuki-Zo community would convene a mass public meeting to decide its next course of action.

It said any subsequent decision would be taken collectively and held the government responsible for the consequences of its continued failure to address the community's demands.

The two youths, Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi, were allegedly abducted on October 28 while returning from Hengbung Police Outpost. Their bodies were recovered on November 1, triggering outrage and protests across Kangpokpi district.

The killings have further heightened tensions in the district, with CoTU leading protests and successive shutdowns demanding accountability and justice for the victims.