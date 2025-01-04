The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district has announced an extension of the total shutdown for another 24 hours, continuing its protest against the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Saibol Bungpi region under Lhungtin Sub-Division.

The shutdown, which began earlier to demand the immediate withdrawal of CAPF from Sadar Hills, will now extend from 2 am on January 4, 2025, to 2 am on January 5, 2025.

COTU asserts that the prolonged deployment of CAPF, allegedly stationed unjustly in the tribal-dominated region, is a direct affront to fair policing and community rights.

The committee has expressed profound frustration over the authorities’ inaction, particularly the Superintendent of Police, who failed to address public grievances despite the community’s high expectations for a resolution.

"The Committee on Tribal Unity is perturbed at the action of the Superintendent of Police towards the Kangpokpi public protestors who have high hopes and expectations from him for removal of all CAPF deployed from the valley into the fringe areas at Saibol Bungpi region of Sadar Hills Lhungtin Sub-Division which remained unresolved till date," COTU stated.

“This extended shutdown is a reflection of the people’s growing anger and disappointment. The deployment of CAPF in Saibol Bungpi has caused undue tension, and their removal is essential for restoring trust in the law enforcement system,” COTU stated.

COTU also reiterated its condemnation of the brutal assault on peaceful protestors on the evening of January 3, which left 15 individuals injured, 11 of whom had to be referred for advanced medical care. The violence, they said, only strengthens the community’s resolve to continue the agitation until justice is served.

The Committee has called on the authorities to act swiftly, warning of intensified protests if their demands remain unmet. It has also urged civil society organizations, human rights defenders, and the public to stand in solidarity with the people of Sadar Hills.