Manipur: CoTU issues 48-hour ultimatum over abduction case, warns of ‘self-defence measures’ if culprits not caught

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to authorities, demanding immediate action over the abduction and alleged torture of a civilian on October 2. The Committee warned that failure to apprehend the culprits within the stipulated time frame would compel them to “protect and defend” peripheral tribal areas through self-devised security measures.

In a strongly worded press statement released from Sadar Hills, CoTU accused the Government of India of neglecting repeated appeals to preserve the sanctity of buffer zones that once acted as safeguards between valley and hill communities. The group alleged that the withdrawal of security forces, particularly the 9 and 22 Battalions of the Assam Rifles, from those buffer areas was done "at the behest of appeasing the majority community,” a decision that has “weakened security and encouraged further acts of violence.

The Committee’s statement centered on the October 2 incident involving Kamginlal Chongloi, a resident of L. Phaikot Village, Leimakhong, and an employee of the Leimakhong Army Headquarters. According to CoTU, Chongloi was allegedly waylaid at Makhan Liangmei Nagas Village while returning from Sapormeina and later taken to Khurkhul, where he was reportedly tortured and brutally beaten by “valley-based armed militants.” The Committee described the incident as a “grave security concern” and cited it as proof of the deteriorating safety situation in peripheral zones.

The organisation also criticised the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its reluctance to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act — AFSPA — to the remaining 13 police station areas in the valley. CoTU claimed that the absence of AFSPA has “emboldened transnational terrorist groups”, naming outfits such as PLA, UNLF, PREPAK, KYKL, MPLA, and Arambai Tenggol. The Committee accused these groups of pursuing secessionist objectives and exploiting the ongoing President’s Rule to further destabilise the state.

“We have been left with no alternative,” the Committee asserted. “Unless those responsible for the October 2 abduction are apprehended within 48 hours of this publication, we will be compelled to protect and defend ourselves in all peripheral areas and resume validation of commuters on NH-2 against enemies within and outside our land.”

The ultimatum was described as CoTU’s final warning after what it termed “sustained but unanswered appeals” to central authorities. The group demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators, the restoration of buffer-zone security deployments, and firm action against the armed organisations named in its statement.

While CoTU did not outline specific measures it intends to undertake if its demands are unmet, the tone of its communique underscores rising frustration and a growing readiness among tribal groups to take defensive action amid persistent attacks and abductions.

Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and local law enforcement authorities had not responded to CoTU’s ultimatum at the time of this report, but the situation has prompted heightened concern among residents and commuters along National Highway-2, with the next 48 hours expected to be crucial.