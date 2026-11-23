The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has issued a final 72-hour ultimatum to the Manipur government, demanding the fulfilment of its five-point charter of demands submitted on November 1.

In a press statement issued on November 23, CoTU accused the government of prolonged inaction and failing to provide a concrete resolution to its demands despite being given sufficient time.

Expressing dissatisfaction over what it described as a lack of urgency, seriousness and political will on the part of the authorities, the organisation said the grievances raised in its charter required immediate attention.

CoTU warned that if the government failed to fulfil all five demands within the stipulated 72-hour period, it would impose an indefinite total shutdown of all National Highways passing through Kuki-Zo areas.

The proposed shutdown will come into effect from 12 midnight on November 27, 2026, and continue until all five demands are met, the organisation stated.

The organisation described the ultimatum as its final warning and cautioned that failure to address the demands could lead to further deterioration of the situation.

CoTU also said the state government would bear responsibility for any resulting highway blockade, disruption to movement and economic activities, and public unrest.

The statement was issued by CoTU's Department of Information and Publicity from its administrative office in Kangpokpi.

