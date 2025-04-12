In the wake of a suspected security breach on April 11 involving the illegal transport of an individual hidden among sacks of potatoes in a truck traveling toward Imphal, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District, has proposed the urgent reopening of the Gamgiphai Checkpoint to reintroduce rigorous vehicular inspections along National Highway-2.

Expressing alarm and dismay over the incident at the Keithelmanbi Military Colony, CoTU voiced concerns regarding the apparent attempt to infiltrate Kuki-Zo territories amid ongoing ethnic tensions. The Committee underscored that the man, concealed during transit, sustained injuries in what is being viewed as a serious violation of territorial and community security.

CoTU also commended the residents of Keithelmanbi for their humanitarian response, citing their commitment to Kuki-Zo traditional wartime ethics that prioritize the protection of non-combatants, including women and children.

However, the Committee criticized the transport of individuals across conflict zones, labeling the act as provocative and a potential trigger for renewed unrest. It asserted that this could not be viewed as an isolated incident and warned that any further attempts would invite strong retaliation. "This may not be the first attempt—but it will be the last if we have our way," the Committee stated.

In its public communication, CoTU issued a warning to transport unions, truckers, and relevant authorities operating along NH-2. It emphasized that the responsibility for any future violations would rest squarely on those who enable or overlook such actions. The Committee called on all stakeholders to refrain from transporting individuals from opposing communities through Kuki-Zo areas, citing risks of violence and escalated hostilities.

The dismantling of the Gamgiphai Checkpoint by security forces had previously curtailed a key layer of surveillance. CoTU is now advocating for its immediate reinstatement, emphasizing that 24/7 inspections are critical to preventing similar incidents and preserving regional stability.

In light of heightened tensions and growing concerns over the Government’s Free Movement policy, which the Kuki-Zo community strongly opposes, the Committee asserted that reestablishing the checkpoint is now essential for maintaining peace and territorial integrity.