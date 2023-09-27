The Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hill Kangpokpi District (CoTU) has strongly criticized the Manipur Home Department's decision to exclude 19 police station areas in the valley from the "Disturbed Area" tag. In response, CoTU is demanding the declaration of the entire valley as a "Disturbed Area" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The Manipur government recently declared the entire state as a 'disturbed area' due to the prevailing law and order situation, with an exemption for 19 specific police station areas. However, CoTU argues that this exclusion is detrimental to maintaining peace and security.

According to the Manipur Home Department's notification, the Governor of Manipur believes that the activities of various extremist/insurgent groups necessitate the use of Armed Forces to aid civil administration throughout the state, except for the 19 exempted police station areas.

In response to this notification, CoTU issued a press statement condemning the exclusion of these areas. They labeled the notification as "irresponsible" and suggested it was issued out of fear of public criticism.

CoTU argues that the withdrawal of disturbed areas under AFSPA in the 19 police station areas of the valley has contributed to the current violence. They believe this withdrawal is a deliberate attempt to prepare the ground for ethnic cleansing.

The committee alleges that state-sponsored elements in the valley have misused laws and acts to target the Kuki-Zo Community. They claim that violence in the valley has allowed terrorists to mobilize and pose as state commandos, attacking the Kuki-Zo Community.

CoTU asserts that while central security forces are aware of the state's ill motives, their lack of special powers leaves them helpless and unable to prevent violence.

CoTU is calling on the Union Home Ministry to instruct the state to declare all valley areas as "Disturbed areas" under AFSPA to contain the violence and restore peace to the region.