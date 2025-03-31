Civil society organizations (CSOs) in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, have unanimously appointed N. Sehjalien Gangte as the new General Secretary of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills. Alongside him, Thangkhomang Chongloi has been named as an additional Vice Chairman.



The appointments come at a crucial juncture, just ahead of the highly anticipated Kuki-Zo leaders' consultative meeting set for April 1 at Kangpokpi District Headquarters. The meeting is expected to focus on advancing the Kuki-Zo community’s demand for a Separate Administration.



The leadership reshuffle was triggered by the resignation of the former General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit, who stepped down due to personal family reasons. Following comprehensive deliberations among key tribal organizations, including Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, Sadar Hills Chiefs' Association, student bodies, Kuki Women's Union, and other stakeholders, Gangte was unanimously chosen to lead CoTU in this critical phase.



A respected figure in the Kuki-Zo community, Gangte has held multiple leadership roles in the past, including serving as Secretary of CoTU’s relief committee and Joint Secretary in its executive body. His previous tenure as General Secretary of Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills in 2015 further solidifies his credibility as a seasoned leader.



Meanwhile, Thangkhomang Chongloi of Haijang village has been appointed as Vice Chairman. A prominent youth leader, Chongloi currently oversees Youth Affairs under Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills and has been actively involved in mobilizing young people for community progress.



The newly appointed leaders were dedicated in a solemn ceremony officiated by Rev. Mangkholen Kipgen, who offered prayers for divine guidance in their roles.

This leadership transition comes at a critical moment as the April 1 consultative meeting at KBC Centre Church Hall in Kangpokpi District is expected to bring together top Kuki-Zo leaders.