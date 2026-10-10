Manipur: CoTU shutdown brings Kangpokpi to a standstill amid security concerns

A 24-hour total shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) came into effect across Manipur’s Kangpokpi district at 6 pm on Saturday, bringing commercial activities to a halt and disrupting vehicular movement amid heightened security concerns following reports of attacks in several hill districts.

The shutdown will continue until 6 pm on Sunday, October 11. Emergency medical services and other essential life-saving services have been exempted.

CoTU called the shutdown following reported incidents of violence in Chassad in Kamjong district, the Chepu-Yaolen area of Ukhrul district and along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district.

Expressing concern over civilian safety, CoTU warned that further attacks could occur in other vulnerable areas, saying the prevailing situation had heightened apprehensions among residents and called for urgent measures to protect communities and prevent further escalation.

The shutdown follows reports of the alleged killing of a woman in Chassad and a farmer in the Chepu-Yaolen area. Reports of firing and the burning of houses in Chassad, along with violence along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district, have also raised concerns over security in the affected areas.

CoTU urged the administration to take immediate and effective steps to protect civilians and prevent further loss of life.

The committee appealed to residents, traders, business establishments, transport operators and other stakeholders to observe the shutdown and cooperate with the call. It also urged the public to remain vigilant, maintain peace and refrain from actions that could aggravate the situation.

Strongly condemning violence and intimidation against civilians, CoTU said the protection of human life and public safety must remain the administration’s foremost priority.

The shutdown is scheduled to end at 6 pm on Sunday.