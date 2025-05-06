BJP National Spokesperson and North East In-Charge, Dr. Sambit Patra, arrived in Kangpokpi District following stops in Churachandpur and Imphal as part of his two-day tour of the violence-hit state.

Dr. Patra held a closed-door meeting with local BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen at her residence in Kangpokpi District Headquarters. Details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

Later, the BJP leader engaged with representatives from the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), SAHILCA, KWU Sadar Hills, and various tribal organizations at the 112 CRPF Camp in Kangpokpi.

While specific discussions from the meeting have not been made public, CoTU sources revealed that Dr. Patra urged civil society leaders to work towards restoring peace, normalcy, and ensuring the safe movement of people along the national highway.

During the meeting, CoTU submitted a three-page memorandum to Dr. Patra, detailing urgent concerns of the Kuki-Zo community, including security threats, political underrepresentation, the demand for a separate administration, and the need for justice and rehabilitation.

Representing the unified voice of the embattled Kuki-Zo community, the memorandum outlines a series of pressing concerns, warning that their survival and dignity are at stake.



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1. Security concerns of the Kuki-Zo community:

The CoTU has raised alarm over the persistent and targeted violence against the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur. Despite repeated appeals, the community claims that adequate central security forces have not been deployed effectively in vulnerable areas.

2. Lack of Administrative representations:

Citing chronic underrepresentation, the Kuki-Zo community voiced frustration over its near-complete exclusion from key administrative and political roles in the state. This marginalization, they argue, has deepened their vulnerability and denied them basic constitutional rights.

3. Renewed Call for Separate Administration:

Amid ongoing violence and eroded trust in the current system, the memorandum reiterates a strong call for a Separate Administration. According to CoTU, this is not a move for division but a desperate necessity to protect the identity, safety, and rights of the Kuki-Zo people.

4. Protection of Tribal Areas:

Alleging encroachment and state-backed exploitation of tribal land and resources, the CoTU demanded enforcement of constitutional protections under Article 371C and the Fifth and Sixth Schedules. The community seeks official recognition and legal safeguards for its ancestral territories.

5. Kuki-Zo Community Stands:

The memorandum underscores the Kuki-Zo community’s commitment to peace and constitutional dialogue, while firmly stressing that calls for administrative autonomy arise from survival imperatives—not secessionist intent.

6. Cessation of Hostilities:

The CoTU insists that a "Cessation of Hostilities" must begin with their full disarmament and dismantling. Additional measures proposed include:

i).Imposition of AFSPA across Manipur

ii). Separate meetings with the Ministry of Home Affairs for Kuki-Zo and Meitei groups

iii). No Free Movement will be allowed at this juncture.

iv). We can only sign cessation of Hostilities and begin dialogue with mandated CSO from the Meitei community.



7. Development and Rehabilitation Demanded:

The community highlighted the severe neglect of healthcare and education in the hills, demanding the immediate establishment of a Hills University and a fully functional hospital in Kangpokpi. They also called for a comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement program for thousands displaced by the conflict.