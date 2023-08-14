Despite reservations over the recent Parliamentary speech by the Union Home Minister, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills (CoTU) in Kangpokpi District has taken a harmonious stride, planning to commemorate Independence Day with Kuki-Zo volunteers.

CoTU, a staunch advocate for tribal unity, is spearheading an exuberant celebration, led by its Defence Department, in collaboration with other CoTU departments and the Kuki-Zo community. The grand event seeks to embrace the nation's spirit of freedom and commemorate India's Independence Day with fervor.

Addressing the impending celebration, Janghaolun Haokip, a member of CoTU's Media Cell, conveyed that despite their differences, the Committee on Tribal Unity has resolved to partake in the nationwide celebration of India's Independence Day. Haokip extended a heartfelt invitation to the Kuki-Zo people, urging them to come together under the auspices of CoTU's Defence Department for the commemorative event.

In line with their commitment to the occasion, CoTU has adorned its premises, including Brig. M. Thomas ground and their vehicles, with the national tricolor, symbolizing their allegiance to the nation's ethos.

Notably, the tricolors are also unfurling proudly along the National Highway in Kangpokpi town, a collaborative endeavor by Kuki-Zo youths. However, this display has evoked a mixed response among the town's residents, owing to recent remarks made by the Union Home Minister in Parliament.