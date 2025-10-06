Manipur: CoTU to impose three-day economic blockade in Kangpokpi following tribal resident abduction

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has announced a three-day economic blockade in Kangpokpi district following the government's failure to respond to demands for enhanced security after the abduction of a tribal resident.

Kamginlen Chongloi was abducted from Makhan Village near Indira Gandhi National Tribal University on October 2, 2025. The incident prompted CoTU to issue a 48-hour ultimatum to authorities, which expired on October 4 without any visible government action.

The blockade will take effect from midnight of October 7 and continue until midnight of October 9, 2025, affecting movement along the Kangpokpi-Churachandpur route.

In a press communique dated October 6, CoTU cited the Ministry of Home Affairs' inaction as the primary reason for escalating their protest. The committee stated that "the reluctance of the Ministry of Home Affairs to address the security preparedness at the buffer zones between the two geographical divides undermines the fears and insecurities of the Kuki-Zo in the region."

The organisation is demanding immediate measures to strengthen security at buffer zones and ensure safe passage for commuters travelling through Makhan and Leikhampokpi villages, which connect Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

According to the statement, the blockade aims "to ensure security of commuters travelling between Kangpokpi and Churachandpur while passing through Makhan and Leikhampokpi villages" and to compel authorities to "rectify" security preparedness in the area.