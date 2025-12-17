Manipur: COTU urges immediate halt to cycling event through Kangpokpi over security concerns

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has called for the immediate suspension of a proposed cycling event scheduled to pass through Kangpokpi district on December 19, warning that it could destabilise an already fragile security situation.

The event, planned between 8 am and 3 pm and described by organisers as a “Manipur Peace Route”, is reportedly being led by Malem Thongam Meetei. COTU said the route and timing of the programme pose serious risks to public order in the district.

In a statement issued on December 16, the committee highlighted that the event coincides with the Christmas season, a period of religious significance for the Christian Kuki-Zo community in Kangpokpi. According to COTU, holding such an activity during this time could heighten communal sensitivities and disrupt social harmony.

The committee stressed that while the Kuki-Zo community is known for maintaining peace, the prevailing socio-political environment requires heightened caution. It warned that any activity capable of triggering tension should be avoided, particularly during an important festive period.

COTU also made it clear that it would not accept responsibility for any untoward incident linked to the cycling event. The committee said accountability would lie with the authorities if the programme is allowed to proceed despite repeated warnings.

The organisation has urged the civil administration and security agencies to intervene without delay, stating that preventing the event is essential to maintaining peace and stability in Kangpokpi district.