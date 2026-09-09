Manipur: COTU warns of retaliatory restrictions over alleged blockade against Kuki-Zo community

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), representing the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, on Wednesday strongly condemned what it described as a “selective and communal blockade” allegedly imposed by groups from the Liangmai and Tangkhul communities against the Kuki-Zo community.

In a statement, COTU claimed that the Kuki-Zo community had refrained from imposing blockades despite facing hardships to ensure the movement of essential commodities, medicines and people across Manipur.

The tribal body alleged that, despite national highways being declared open for all, Kuki-Zo people, vehicles, essential supplies and medical emergency movements were being stopped and harassed at certain locations.

COTU urged the Manipur government to immediately enforce its August 28 order prohibiting road blockades and warning of prosecution against those violating the directive.

The organisation issued a warning that if the alleged blockade against the Kuki-Zo community was not removed immediately, it would be left with “no option” but to impose restrictions on the movement of Tangkhul and Liangmai people in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas.

COTU said such action would be a consequence of what it described as government inaction and warned that responsibility for any escalation would lie with the Manipur government and groups allegedly continuing the blockade.

The organisation also demanded justice in connection with the killing of six Liangmai people, while referring to the deaths of hundreds of civilians during the prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur.

The statement comes amid continuing tensions and competing claims by different tribal communities over movement and access along roads in violence-hit Manipur.