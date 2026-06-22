Manipur: CoTU withdraws NH-2 and NH-37 blockade following assurances from authorities

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) on June 22 announced the immediate withdrawal of its emergency blockade on National Highway-2 and National Highway-37 after reaching an understanding with government authorities and receiving assurances from the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi District.

In an official order issued from Kangpokpi, CoTU stated that the blockade, which had been imposed from June 21, was being lifted with immediate effect in the interest of public safety and peace.

According to the order, the withdrawal of the blockade is subject to several conditions agreed upon between the organisation and the authorities. CoTU said the responsibility for ensuring the safety and security of Kuki-Zo villages and residents in Kangpokpi district would now rest solely with the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi. Consequently, village volunteers who had been engaged in security-related duties in the affected areas would withdraw from those responsibilities.

The organisation further stated that any future security lapses, attacks, incidents of arson, loss of life, destruction of property, or other untoward incidents in Kuki-Zo villages would be the responsibility of the district police and the concerned central security forces.

CoTU also said the Superintendent of Police had assured the safe transportation of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo villages through adequate security arrangements. The assurance reportedly covers vulnerable areas including Leimakhong, Tuilang IT Road, Kangchup, Bungpi and other affected locations within Kangpokpi district.

Reiterating its long-standing demand for justice, CoTU called for the timely arrest and prosecution of all individuals allegedly involved in the killing of three pastors and eleven other Kuki-Zo civilians, as well as those accused of burning and destroying Kuki-Zo homes and villages. The organisation urged authorities to ensure that the offenders are brought to justice at the earliest in accordance with the law.

In its statement, CoTU emphasised that the decision to withdraw the blockade was made in good faith based on the assurances provided by the authorities. However, it warned that it would continue to closely monitor the situation and reserved the right to initiate appropriate democratic measures if the commitments made by the authorities fail to materialise.

The withdrawal of the blockade is expected to bring relief to commuters and facilitate the movement of essential goods along the two crucial highways connecting Manipur with other parts of the region.