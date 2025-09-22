Manipur: CoTU withdraws proposed economic blockade on AH-1 after authorities’ assurances

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has officially withdrawn its proposed three-day economic blockade on Asian Highway-1 (AH1/NH-2), which was scheduled to begin at midnight on September 22.

The blockade had been announced in protest against the deadly ambush on 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol, Bishnupur district, on September 19, which CoTU described as a serious security lapse requiring immediate action.

In a media release, CoTU Chairman Lunthang Haokip stated that the decision to suspend the agitation came in response to “constructive initiatives and assurances provided by the authorities”, addressing the committee’s concerns. The release highlighted the swift measures taken to restore normalcy and ensure accountability following the ambush.



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The decision was taken during CoTU’s executive meeting earlier today, after considering appeals from civil society organisations and the ongoing natural calamities affecting parts of AH1/NH-2.

“Keeping in mind the latest developments regarding security in the state and appeals from the public, CoTU has decided to call off the proposed economic blockade with immediate effect in the larger interest of the people,” the statement read.

While withdrawing the agitation, CoTU thanked the public for their support and urged the government to continue taking proactive measures to prevent such attacks in the future.