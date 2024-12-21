Manipur Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Thongam Biswajit Singh attended the 5th anniversary of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change's Media Resource Centre (MRC) at Manipur's Hotel Imphal, on December 21.

Attending the function as chief guest, Minister Singh stated, "Manipur could be a torch bearer in fighting climate change impact by developing many feasible mechanisms and strategies."

He added that the destruction of nature by humans out of greed has led to the impact of climate change, emphasising the need for collective efforts to address these issues. He warned that future generations would be at stake if action is not taken.

He also encouraged every important stakeholder to share their ideas and views that would help in combating climate change issues.

He also encouraged every citizen to plant a tree on every significant day.

Director of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. T Brajakumar Singh, stated that the MRC of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change was set up in 2018-2019 to spread awareness on climate change issues, with a particular focus on Manipur. Recognising the media as an important stakeholder in addressing climate change impacts, the directorate has been providing state-level media fellowships on climate change reporting since 2019.

"Manipur could be the first state in India to provide media fellowships on climate change reporting. This step was taken to enhance awareness of the impacts of climate change in every corner of the state," he said, adding that so far, 50 journalists have received fellowships on climate change reporting.

He continued that around 126 articles, 53 videos stories related to climate change was published and broadcast both in english and Manipuri language in local media outlets.

He said that the Media Resource Centre (MRC) aims to improve media coverage of climate change to increase engagement on the issue and bring about positive change. Another key goal of the centre is to develop a resource pool of scientists, academicians, citizen scientists, and practitioners so that every stakeholder can contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.

As part of the programme, all members, experts of the MRC, and media fellowship recipients were honoured.