Manipur State Council-Communist Party of India (MSC-CPI) on Tuesday announced to launch a month-long statewide campaign against fuel price hikes starting April 8.

MSC-CPI secretary Laishram Sotinkumar told reporters in Imphal on Tuesday that the BJP-led government has raised the price of petroleum goods 13 times since the election in five Indian states.

According to Sotinkumar, there is no need to raise the pricing of the basic goods because crude oil prices in the international market do not fluctuate considerably. Even after adding all the taxes, the price of petroleum products can be made available at Rs 30 lesser than the current price, which is Rs 109.47 on Tuesday.

The CPI leader alleged that the ultimate reason for the soaring prices of petroleum products is linked with excessive use of money power in the recently concluded elections. The BJP government led by Modi received enough support from the corporate sector during the election. In return for it, they compelled them to take a step that will benefit the capitalist group, he alleged.

The BJP government is ruling the country under the whims and fancies of corporate groups, he said. They even waived off the loan as a non-performing asset if it is not clear by capitalist groups, he said while charging that this BJP government led by Modi is anti-poor and anti-people.

Decrying the commitment of Chief Minister N Biren Singh to make Manipur a corruption-free state, he said Manipur is one of the most corrupt states in India.

He added that, instead of just voicing to curb corruption, an initiative should be taken up where all the bureaucrats, political leaders, and high-ranking officials declare their assets in the public domain first.

The Left leader also stated that destroying poppies on large scale is not the only mechanism to curb drug issues in the state. The state government should provide alternative sources of livelihood to poppy cultivators by taking financial assistance from the World Bank or other agencies. Besides this, the government should take legal action against any drug kingpin in the state.

Sotinkumar also stated that the state government should take the initiative to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 from Manipur instead of just reducing the disturbed area status.

Not withdrawing the Act from hill areas of the state is unfortunate as they are the ones who suffer more under the shadow of this Act, he asserted while appealing to repeal the ‘black law’ at the earliest.