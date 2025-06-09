As Manipur continues to grapple with unrest, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday stated that he, along with Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, is en route to New Delhi to apprise central leaders of the prevailing situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Imphal International Airport before his departure, Singh emphasized the gravity of the situation and appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise caution and restraint. “I am going to Delhi with MP Sanajaoba to update central leaders on the current developments in the state. This is a very sensitive time, and I urge all — including our mothers and brothers — to be extremely careful with their actions and words,” he said.

Singh called for peace, urging communities to abandon violence and come together in unity. “We must act with collective responsibility. Let us not be swayed by emotions. Instead, we should walk together cautiously and work toward lasting peace and progress,” he stated.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Singh added, “We will try to meet all possible central leaders and present a full picture of the crisis. Our aim is to seek an early resolution that ensures the welfare of our indigenous communities.”



Sources confirm that both N. Biren Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba were called to the national capital for an emergency consultation led by Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting is expected to focus on restoring law and order, addressing growing public grievances, and discussing the political roadmap to ensure stability in the state.

The high-level deliberations follow the recent arrest of a member of the Arambai Tenggol group, which triggered widespread unrest across the valley districts, intensifying the already fragile atmosphere in the region.