The National People's Party (NPP) Manipur has issued a strong appeal for peace, urging the Kuki-Zo and Hmar communities to introspect and deliberate on the escalating crisis in the region. The appeal comes in the wake of a troubling incident in Jiribam, where armed militants abducted three Meitei women and three children following a violent attack on the Borobekra Police Station and the Jakuradhor Karong CRPF camp.

The abductions occurred after a retaliatory gunfire from security forces resulted in the death of 10 armed militants. According to reports, these militants had attacked both the police station and the CRPF camp, and were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire. The NPP Manipur expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased but emphasized that the deaths were a consequence of the militants' aggression. The party condemned the subsequent actions of abduction and arson, calling them unwarranted and urging all parties involved to prioritize the safety and well-being of innocent civilians.

"This incident is a grave violation of human dignity, and such actions will only harm any prospects for peace," said an NPP spokesperson. "The civilized world will strongly condemn this brutal act, and we believe it will significantly hinder any efforts to restore peace in the region."

In addition to appealing to the Kuki-Zo and Hmar communities, the NPP also reached out to key political figures, including the MLAs of Jiribam, Md. Ashabuddin, and Tipaimukh, Ngursanglur Sanate. The party urged them to take immediate and decisive action to resolve the crisis peacefully. Furthermore, NPP called upon Dr. Chaltonlien Amo, former MLA of Tipaimukh, who holds considerable influence over the Hmar community in the Jiribam area, to intervene and help secure the release of the abducted civilians.

The NPP also made a special appeal to the Director General of Assam Rifles, as well as all relevant officers, including the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) and sector commanders, to use their influence to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safe return of the abducted individuals.

The NPP urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to personally intervene and leverage his influence to bring about a satisfactory resolution to the ongoing crisis. The party emphasized that the people of Manipur would be deeply grateful for any efforts made to end the violence and bring peace to the state.

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