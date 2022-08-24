Continuing its relentless crackdown on illegal activities in the state of Assam, Assam Rifles and Manipur police troopers in a joint operation raided the Tengnoupal area and confiscated a massive amount of illegal brown sugar worth Rs 17.20 crore.

The security officers checked Moreh's Friendship Bridge in the neighborhood after receiving specific information, and they found many soap cases that contained 8.60 kg of brown sugar there.

The accused, however, was able to flee in the direction of Myanmar after dropping the sacks of brown sugar.

Later, Moreh police station received the drugs for further examination.

“ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF NARCOTICS #AssamRifles, on 23 Aug, in a joint operation with Manipur Police foiled cross border smuggling of narcotics and recovered 8.60 kgs of brown sugar worth Rs 17.20 Crore at Friendship Bridge, Moreh, Tengnoupal Dist, Manipur”, Assm Rifles wrote in a tweet.