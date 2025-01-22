A significant community outreach effort brought essential supplies and cultural exchange to S. Phoibung village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district today as the 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted its Civic Action Program.

The programme delivered crucial infrastructure support to over 120 villagers, including water tanks, solar lamps, and educational materials. Sports equipment was distributed to encourage youth engagement, while basic amenities like flexi pipes and dustbins aimed to improve daily life in the remote settlement.

Commandant PK Sahoo of the 112 Battalion CRPF led the initiative, which was organised under IG Dr Vipul Kumar and DIG Manish Kumar Sachar. Local law enforcement leadership, including Kangpokpi SP Manoj Prabhakar M., joined village chief Mangboi Kipgen and community members at the gathering.

Chief Kipgen applauded the CRPF’s efforts, emphasising their crucial role in fostering peace, stability, and development in the region. He called for continued collaboration between the central forces and local communities to create a brighter future.

Commandant Sahoo expressed heartfelt thanks to the village leadership and residents for their enthusiastic participation. He reaffirmed the CRPF’s dedication to serving and empowering the people, stating, “Our commitment to supporting local communities remains unshaken. Together, we can build a stronger, more connected society.”

The event featured performances by local youth and women's groups, alongside members of the Gorkha community, showcasing the area's diverse cultural heritage. Traditional dances and duet songs transformed the aid distribution into a celebration of community spirit.

The initiative represents part of the CRPF's broader mission to strengthen ties with local communities in sensitive regions. Through such programmes, the force aims to build trust while addressing the fundamental needs of village residents.